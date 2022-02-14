MACON, Ga. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Macon convenience store, authorities said.
The gunfire happened Sunday night at the Quick Serve convenience store on Emery Highway, WMAZ-TV reported.
The two were pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the shooting, Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said. Jones identified the victims as Trey Smith, 32; and Debarius Sanford, 27.
Few other details were immediately available early Monday.
