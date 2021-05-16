MOULTRIE, Ga. – Fourth and fifth graders from Colquitt Christian Academy placed in 4-H district level Cloverleaf Project Achievement essay and presentation competition.
Students from Holly Ray’s fourth- and fifth-grade class participated in the competition presenting projects on a variety of topics, said Savannah Carter, 4-H agent.
“Project Achievement is one of the most exciting, challenging and rewarding programs offered by Georgia 4-H. We are so proud of what the kids were able to accomplish this year,” Carter said in a recent interview.
Students choose a project area of interest and research a topic within that area. They write and present an oral presentation to judges. In years past, the presentation was done in person but it was done remotely this year.
“The process is about hands-on learning, self-confidence and sharing knowledge. Competition begins at the school, local or county level and they can advance to a district level,” Carter said.
The 4-H office offered project work days where students went to the 4-H office and agents would help research topics, write speeches and design posters.
“Project Achievement is a great component because it encourages and fosters the development of both oral and written communication skills,” Carter said.
Listed are the winners, their project area, their project name and their placing.
– Bella Cooper, food safety & preservation, “How to Make a Pizza,” second place.
– Ava Cox, horses, “All About Horses,” sixth place.
– Sy Dorth, computer information technology, “Video Games,” second place.
– Ellie Kichler, marine & coastal ecology, “Whale Sharks,” second place.
– Simon Griffin, flowers, plants & shrubs, “Palm Trees,” first place.
– Ava Harden, entomology, “Life Cycle of a Butterfly,” second place.
– Hazel McGill, general recreation, “The Violin,” first place.
– Leila Ray, dog care & training, “All About Pugs,” third place.
– Dixon Underwood, fruits, vegetables & nuts, “All About Peanut Farming,” first place.
– Jack Waters, entomology, “All About Cicadas,” first place.
