FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A chase that reached speeds of about 170 mph (274 kph) on Interstate 75 in middle Georgia ended in a crash that killed four young men in Monroe County, authorities said.
News outlets reported that a deputy parked along the northbound side of the highway clocked a Dodge Charger speeding at 102 mph early Sunday, but the car accelerated and the officer couldn't catch up. Another officer further north clocked the vehicle at 169 mph before losing sight of it.
Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said the vehicle pulled off the highway near High Falls and crashed into trees at the top of the ramp and caught fire. Two people who were in the vehicle got out on their own and survived, but four others were killed.
Coroner Joey Proctor said the dead, all from the Griffin area, included: Tyron Barrett, 17; Jarvis Redding, 18; Oman Ellis, 21; and G’Nai Foster, 22.
A statement from the sheriff’s office said three guns and 17 credit cards were found at the scene, but it wasn't clear what connection the items might have had to the chase and wreck.
