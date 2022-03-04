Courtney Graham, 31, of Moultrie has been missing since Oct. 7, 2019. If you have any information on where she is or what happened to her, please call Moultrie Police at (229) 985-3131. Graham was not mentioned during a Thursday hearing before the U.S. House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties that focused on missing and murdered women of color, but she's a local face to the problem they described.