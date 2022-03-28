The Associated Press and Frontline, PBS news program, are gathering, verifying and documenting evidence of potential war crimes in Ukraine, including attacks on hospitals, schools, residential areas and other civilian structures and sites protected under international humanitarian law.
Attacks on medical facilities and staff are considered particularly heinous under international law. Since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, AP and Frontline have verified 34 attacks on hospitals, clinics, ambulances and medical workers, according to information on their website, titled War Crimes Watch Ukraine.
Their information is freely available online here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.