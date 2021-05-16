MOULTRIE, Ga.- The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has announced plans for updating Bert Harsh Park.
A deal was brokered with Holly Phillips, the former Moultrie-Colquitt County Library director, for MCCPRA to take over management of the park, said Greg Icard, MCCPRA director.
The park came into MCCPRA control late in April, Icard said.
“They just sent over the paperwork late last week. We have many plans for this park. It’s a beautiful place with not much work that needs to be done as far as updates or renovations go,” Icard said.
Bert Harsh Park is the first historic grove planted in a USA-certified tree city, according to the library’s website. The trees, sign and other park furnishings were originally donated in memory of local families and organizations.
The MCCPRA plans to redo the fence surrounding the park, put in new benches, redo the sign, reduce shrubbery and put in a granite walking trail. Renovations will begin July 1.
“There are also plans to place a ‘story walk’ around the trail. Basically, we’ll have signs that kids and parents can read as they walk the trail. By the time they’ve finished the loop, they’ve read a full story. We can easily change these out periodically to bring in new stories,” Icard said.
The deal also states that if the MCCRPA neglects the park or it is not being used as a park, the park will revert back to the county’s control.
“The library is all about partnering with people in the community. Working with the Rec authority is something we’re very excited about,” said Melody Jenkins, library interim director.
