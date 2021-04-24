MOULTRIE – Colquitt County High School will host a OneBlood blood drive April 29 at the school.
For the second time this year, the OneBlood’s Big Red Buses will be returning to CCHS. The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
All donors will receive a free OneBlood “Do Good Feel Good” tie-dye T-shirt. Also a wellness checkup which includes a COVID-19 antibody test will be made available for participants upon request, according to organizers in a statement.
“Everyone is welcome,” said Melissa Culpepper, health care science teacher.
All donors must have a picture ID at the time of donation and students must have a signed parental consent form. All donors are encouraged to eat and drink plenty of liquids before donating, according to a statement from OneBlood.
While they are not required, appointments for donations are encouraged. To sign up for a time slot, visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 17713 to find the CCHS blood drive.
