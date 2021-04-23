MOULTRIE – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce has opened its new Colquitt County Works Facebook group as part of its overall mission to help local businesses with employment.
The group is designed to help connect chamber members with potential employees by providing a social place where chamber members can post or share job listings.
“There is a lot of power in social media,” said Tommie Beth Willis, chamber president. “We saw that many of our members were posting on their individual pages trying to find potential employees and we wanted to provide a simple place where people can be connected with our members.”
After launching Tuesday, the group had already accumulated 215 members as of Friday morning.
“We can see there are quite a few people who are looking for jobs,” Willis said.
The group is part of the chamber’s workforce development plan. Along with the development plan, the chamber has adopted a “Connect. Lead. Promote.” strategic plan.
“This goes along with our connect strategy. As we work with more businesses, we need to be able to connect them with a good staff. We plan to follow up with businesses to see if the group has been able to connect them with anybody,” Willis said.
The public is welcome to join the group.
