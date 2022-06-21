ATLANTA (AP) — Trucking company owner Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones in a runoff to become the Republican nominee for a Georgia congressional district east of Atlanta.
Collins, the son of former congressman Mac Collins, was narrowly the frontrunner in the eight-candidate May primary, while an endorsement from former President Donald Trump helped push Jones into second place.
Democrats in the 10th District, which runs from suburban Atlanta through 18 counties, were having their own runoff Tuesday. Collins will face either Tabitha Johnson-Green or Jessica Fore. The district is drawn to elect a Republican.
Most of Georgia’s Republican establishment lined up behind Collins, with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp endorsing him last week, turning the runoff into something of a Kemp-Trump proxy war. Jones abandoned a primary challenge to Kemp in exchange for Trump’s endorsement for Congress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.