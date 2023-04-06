MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Spring Special Olympics had over 360 athletes and unified partners participating in its local games and more than 150 student volunteers helping run events and helping out at Olympics Town Friday, March 31.
The games are held twice a year, in the winter and spring semesters and are managed by P.J. Jones and Mitchell McKinney, the local coordinators for Colquitt County’s Special Olympics.
The Spring Games opened with a parade of athletes and flags followed by a short welcome from Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Dr. Irma Townsend.
The Unified Cheer Team, led by coaches Elizabeth Kennedy, Anna Ensley and CCHS student Ada Sutton, took the court with a few spirited chants. The team was composed of Mary Weems, Ivey Flowers, Danielle Nichols, Yana Wilson, Sara Cooper, Chandler Horne, Grace Coston, Ashley Almond, Anabelle Gonzalez and Gracie Hammock.
The Colquitt County High School ROTC conducted the Presentation of Colors and GEAR Center fifth-grade students sang the national anthem.
Willie J Williams Middle School athletes Rayne Black and Zemiah Deal officially kickstarted the games as they lit the Special Olympics Flame of Hope. The two were escorted by Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kat Johnson.
The Dream Squad from Charlie A Gray Middle School also moved the crowd with their performance. The squad is coached by Tiffanie Young, Chioma Simpson and Kyomasha Collier.
This year’s Spring Games had a large increase in community organization participation, the local coordinators said in an interview after the opening ceremony.
“This is my favorite time of year. The games are such a blessing and bring such joy to these kids. I’m proud we are able to have these games every year with the community’s support. We’ve been hosting these for about 30 years or more now,” said Amanda Horne, the executive director of the program for exceptional children.
The athletes competed in a series of games across the CCHS Packer Park campus including, bocce, level A sports, team soccer, team softball and young athletes. Athletes from Green Oaks, Albany ARPD, and Grady County competed in the local area 14 Games.
The coordinators honored individuals in five categories during the opening ceremony. The Colquitt County Special Olympics Coach of the Year award went to Katie Reed. Marley Kelley, a seventh grader from WJW, was presented the 2022-2023 Unified Partner of the Year award and Breanna Vera Perez took home the Athlete of the Year award.
Dr. Christie Simpson received the Adult Volunteer of the Year award and Publix of Moultrie received the Community Volunteer of the Year award.
Athletes Ivey Flowers and Alexis Brown received awards in remembrance of two former athletes. Flowers was honored with the Smiley Award and Brown was honored with the Love like Lilly Award.
The Olympic Town had booths with games, crafts, inflatables and face painting. Several non-profit organizations and over 150 student volunteers ran the town including students from GEAR, C.A. Gray, WJW, 4-H Christian Academy, YMCA, Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Boys and Girls Club of Moultrie, Hearts for Families, Never Lost, Hero House, Serenity House, NAMI of Moultrie, the Breathe Organization, Moultrie Federated Guild, United Way of Colquitt County, the Red Cross and Easter Seals.
