MOULTRIE – The state of Georgia as a whole is still counting votes Wednesday morning, but Colquitt County had its numbers tallied. Incumbent President Donald J. Trump doesn’t yet know if he’s been re-elected – neither does Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue – but a significant majority of Colquitt’s voters opted for keeping both in Washington.

Numbers provided by Colquitt County Probate Judge Wes Lewis Wednesday morning showed a turnout of 64.36 percent with early in-person voting, Election Day voting and absentee ballots all totaled. Out of 25,054 registered voters in Lewis’ statement, 16,124 votes were cast in 19 precincts.

These numbers are unofficial until certified by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and incomplete as Lewis stated provisional ballots still need to be validated. It’s a process that is expected to take until the end of the week, Lewis said.

In the race for President of the United States, Colquitt County made 16,068 votes, 11,766 for Trump to 4,182 for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the former Vice-President. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received the remaining 119 votes.

Sen. Perdue claimed 11,634 votes in the 15,876 marked in Colquitt in his race with Democrat Jon Ossoff (3,986) and Libertarian Shane Hazel (256).

Georgia voters had a second Senate race on the ballot, this a Special Election with 20 candidates to complete the term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson. Republican Kelly Loeffler, the incumbent appointed last year by Gov. Brian Kemp, received 6,555 votes in Colquitt County. Her opponent in a January run-off, Democrat Raphael Warnock, took 2,529 locally, but that was less than Republican Doug Collins’ 4,335 out of 15,766 cast.

Austin Scott, incumbent Republican, won 11,813 in Colquitt County over Democrat Lindsay Holliday (3,794).

Only one Colquitt County elected office up for re-election had any opposition. Incumbent Sheriff Rod Howell will serve another four years after receiving 13,811 of the 13,847 votes cast. The remaining 36 went to registered write-in candidate Seaborn Folsom.

A precinct-by-precinct breakdown for Colquitt County follows:

Precinct    Registered Voters    Voters Cast

Shaw           3,487                   1,597

Moultrie       4,809                   3,012

Autreyville    1,512                     955

Bridgecreek  1,191                     901

Crosland        289                      188

Doerun          619                      440

Funston       1,030                     729

Hamilton        784                     571

Hartsfield        408                    319

Hopewell     1,670                  1,171

Lee             1,094                     671

Millcreek        422                     311

Monk          1,555                   1,067

Murphy          973                     778

Norman Park 2,586                1,616

Robinson        860                    579

Thigpen          251                    176

Tyty               543                    363

Warrior          971                    680

County      25,054                16,124

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you