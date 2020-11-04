MOULTRIE – The state of Georgia as a whole is still counting votes Wednesday morning, but Colquitt County had its numbers tallied. Incumbent President Donald J. Trump doesn’t yet know if he’s been re-elected – neither does Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue – but a significant majority of Colquitt’s voters opted for keeping both in Washington.
Numbers provided by Colquitt County Probate Judge Wes Lewis Wednesday morning showed a turnout of 64.36 percent with early in-person voting, Election Day voting and absentee ballots all totaled. Out of 25,054 registered voters in Lewis’ statement, 16,124 votes were cast in 19 precincts.
These numbers are unofficial until certified by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and incomplete as Lewis stated provisional ballots still need to be validated. It’s a process that is expected to take until the end of the week, Lewis said.
In the race for President of the United States, Colquitt County made 16,068 votes, 11,766 for Trump to 4,182 for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the former Vice-President. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received the remaining 119 votes.
Sen. Perdue claimed 11,634 votes in the 15,876 marked in Colquitt in his race with Democrat Jon Ossoff (3,986) and Libertarian Shane Hazel (256).
Georgia voters had a second Senate race on the ballot, this a Special Election with 20 candidates to complete the term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson. Republican Kelly Loeffler, the incumbent appointed last year by Gov. Brian Kemp, received 6,555 votes in Colquitt County. Her opponent in a January run-off, Democrat Raphael Warnock, took 2,529 locally, but that was less than Republican Doug Collins’ 4,335 out of 15,766 cast.
Austin Scott, incumbent Republican, won 11,813 in Colquitt County over Democrat Lindsay Holliday (3,794).
Only one Colquitt County elected office up for re-election had any opposition. Incumbent Sheriff Rod Howell will serve another four years after receiving 13,811 of the 13,847 votes cast. The remaining 36 went to registered write-in candidate Seaborn Folsom.
A precinct-by-precinct breakdown for Colquitt County follows:
Precinct Registered Voters Voters Cast
Shaw 3,487 1,597
Moultrie 4,809 3,012
Autreyville 1,512 955
Bridgecreek 1,191 901
Crosland 289 188
Doerun 619 440
Funston 1,030 729
Hamilton 784 571
Hartsfield 408 319
Hopewell 1,670 1,171
Lee 1,094 671
Millcreek 422 311
Monk 1,555 1,067
Murphy 973 778
Norman Park 2,586 1,616
Robinson 860 579
Thigpen 251 176
Tyty 543 363
Warrior 971 680
County 25,054 16,124
