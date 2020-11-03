9:16 p.m.
Constitutional Amendment 1 - Allow Tax Revenue Dedication To
intended purpose
370 of 2,656 precincts - 14 percent
Yes, 1,065,231 - 81 percent
No, 250,146 - 19 percent
Constitutional Amendment 2 - Waive Sovereign Immunity Allow state
to be sued
370 of 2,656 precincts - 14 percent
Yes, 940,652 - 72 percent
No, 361,543 - 28 percent
Referendum A - Extend Charity Tax Exemption Include certain
property
370 of 2,656 precincts - 14 percent
Yes, 931,893 - 71 percent
No, 381,036 - 29 percent
AP Elections 11-03-2020 22:10
