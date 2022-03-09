WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of a woman who went missing in a river north of Atlanta, authorities said.
The 26-year-old woman was found Tuesday in Little River in the Woodstock area after a 10-hour search and rescue operation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The search began early Tuesday morning, when her mother arrived at the park and found the woman’s abandoned vehicle at Rope Mill Park in Cherokee County. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.
The river is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Atlanta.
