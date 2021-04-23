GEORGIA STATE PATROL
ARRESTS
Contessa Shanell Hunt, 38, 120 Mimosa Dr., Norman Park, was charged April 22 with driving with a withdrawn license and speeding.
Nakari Mashard Bell, 32, 801 Joe Louis Ave., was charged April 22 with D.U.I.-Alcohol.
MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARREST
Thomas Ambers Murphy Jr., 56, 2768 Bayrocky Ford Rd., was charged April 22 with theft by shoplifting.
Franklin Thomas Rhudy, 37, 134 Woodford Way SE, Calhoun, was charged April 21 with rape.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Zakerriah Dunlap, 22, 109 Almond Dr., Albany, is on hold for Doughtery Co. as of April 22.
Travis Santel Green, 34, 402 Liveria St., Pelham, was charged 22 with probation violation.
Steven Dywane Foster, 27, 367 Jasmine Ln., Omega, was charged April 22 with theft by taking and criminal damage to property.
Joseph Lynn Gay, 52, 932 Bob Taylor Rd., was charged April 21 with failure to appear and possession of meth.
Sheila Renee Fender, 40, 217 Chambers Rd., was charged April 21 with possession of cocaine.
Harley Keith Hall, 24, 301 Clifton Dr., was charged April 22 with probation violation.
INCIDENTS
Deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of Clubview Dr., in reference to identity fraud. The victim stated that they were applying for unemployment with the Georgia Department of Labor and done all the necessary paperwork and identification. They stated that their information including their GDL login and personal banking information had been changed. Deputy contacted the GDL and aided the victim in getting her information corrected.
