NORMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Michael Bugaj, 45, 124 Roby Reeves Rd., Sycamore, was charged Apr. 9 with tail lights required and driving without a valid license.
Christopher Lamar Atkinson, 22, 11 Mockingbird Rd., Ochlocknee, was charged Apr. 8 with speeding and driving without a valid license
MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Terrian Decarlos Williams, 41, 707 Fourth St. N.W., was charged Apr. 8 with contempt of state court.
Aden James Thompson, 17, 8 Bracken Dr., was charged Apr. 10 with failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.
Jamari Dominique Smith, 27, was charged Apr. 8 with probation violation; possession and use of a drug related object and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Jamboree Sherrod Pace, 26, 212 Lynn St., was charged Apr. 8 with four counts of forgery.
Otis Lee Bonner, 36, 214 12th Ave. S.E., was charged Apr. 9 with battery-family violence.
Diego Alan Santana-Pacheco, 21, 1476 Ferrylake Dr., Tifton, was charged Apr. 10 with two counts of D.U.I., two counts of hit and run, failure to drive within single lane, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Nolan Ryan Thompson, 33, 174 Grady Matthews Rd., was charged Apr. 9 with robbery and aggravated assault-family violence.
Amber Celeste McMurphy, 27, 347 Mill Pond Rd., was charged Apr. 8 with failure to appear, burglary, probation violation, theft by taking and entering an auto or motor vehicle with intent of a felony.
Matthew Dylan McMurphy, 29, 864 Hopewell Church Rd., was charged Apr. 8 with theft by taking-felony, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent of a felony and possession of methamphetamine.
Damien Santrez Daniels, 32, 1805 Keyshore Ave., Albany, was charged Apr. 6 with probation violation.
Frederick Leon Phillips, 28, 566 Paul Murphy Rd., was charged Apr. 8 with battery-family violence.
Derek Lee Ogletree, 36, 757 Hwy. 319 N, Norman Park, was charged Apr. 8 with probation violation.
Austin Drake Ogletree, 27, 117 Clay St., was charged Apr. 8 with probation violation.
Jason Reid Herring, 27, 1263 Hwy. 111, was charged Apr. 9 with simple assault-family violence.
Jose Antonio Martes, 53, 7250 Hwy 37 W., Hartsfield, was charged Apr. 8 with driving without a valid license.
Quintin Oneal Kennedy, 26, 312 West Bethel Ave., was charged Apr. 8 with driving without a valid license.
