Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Glenn Austin Taylor, 55, 801 First Ave. S.W., was charged August 28 with two counts of probation violation and possession of meth.
• Amber Catherine Hackett, 32, 594 Mcmallen Road, was charged August 28 with aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kiman Tykie Hayes, 27, 145 Country Drive, was charged August 29 with cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Wilbert Maddox Sanders, 62, was charged August 30 with probation violation.
