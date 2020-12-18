Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Larry Eugene King, 69, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 17.
• Jonathan James Penton, 37, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 17.
• Carl Ashley Thompson, 36, of Tifton was charged with probation violation on Dec. 17.
• Joshua Craig Folson, 30, of Moultrie was charged with possession of drugs/weapons by inmate on Dec. 17.
Moultrie Police
• On Dec. 17, Jonathan Paul Christopher Weldon, 40, of Moultrie was booked under seven bench warrants for contempt of court (for not attending court).
• Tamisha LaShae Bailey, 29, of Moultrie was charged with criminal trespass on Dec. 17.
Incidents
• On Dec. 17, Moultrie Police was advised about damage to a vehicle while it was parked at a Veterans Parkway business. A complainant stated she noticed some wire was taken loose at the bottom of her vehicle, and that she was advised by a mechanic it looked like an attempt to take the catalytic converter out.
At another Veterans Parkway business parking lot earlier in the week, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office received word that the catalytic converter had been cut off and removed from underneath a vehicle.
Georgia State Patrol
• Francisco Montezuma, 24, of Moultrie was charged with speeding and suspended license on Dec. 17.
