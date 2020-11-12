Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Jeremy Deshaun Murray, 37, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 9.
• Robert Simpson, 26, of Valdosta was charged with battery on Nov. 10.
• David Swatts, 56, of Moultrie was charged with affixing license plate with intent and driving without license on Nov. 10.
• Amber Nicole Murrell, 35, of Valdosta was charged with failure to drive within a single lane, no insurance and driving with suspended or revoked license on Nov. 10.
• Gregory Neal Brown, 63, of Moultrie was charged with two counts of probation violation on Nov. 12.
• Eric Maurice Rowland, 34, of Moultrie was booked Nov. 10 with criminal trespass (family violence) and battery (family violence) for offenses that occurred Nov. 8.
• On Nov. 5, Eric Morgan Beck, 34, of Sale City was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. He had been booked on July 24 with possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit a crime, possession of meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Incidents
• On Nov. 10, a complainant reported a forged check from her bank account. The check was reportedly written five months before to a person with an unknown name and cashed for $486.
• On Nov. 11, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Lindsey Grocery, where a complainant stated his truck and several items in the back of the truck were stolen while he was asleep.
• On Nov. 9, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Doc Darbyshire Road in reference to the attempted theft of a camera. A complainant stated he saw one of his cameras shaking at a corner of Doc Darbyshire and Thomas Street and believed someone was trying to take it. He stated another person went to the intersection and saw a male at the camera, but that he ran off and entered the back door of a residence. A search was conducted but no one matching the witness’ description was found.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Chad Tremaine Daniels, 41, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 10.
• Wayne Kyle Morris, 29, of Pavo was charged with failure to appear after turning himself in on Nov. 11.
• Christin Tyler Tyson, 22, of Moultrie was charged with two counts of party to a crime on Nov. 11.
Incidents
• On Nov. 11, Moultrie police were dispatched to Second Street S.E. in reference to a theft. A complainant stated a purchase worth $25 was not in her mail box despite her having received a delivery notification.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Caleb Ander Clark, 17, of Norman Park was charged with driving without license and hit and run on Nov. 11.
