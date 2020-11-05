Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Roberto Garcia, 36, of Moultrie was charged with driving without a license on Nov. 4
• Terry Allen Mitchell, 33, of Moultrie was charged with aggravated stalking and simple battery (family violence) on Nov. 2.
• Ashley Nicole Hobgood, 33, of Moultrie was charged with two counts of probation violation on Nov. 3.
• Michael Alexander Arnold, 27, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 3.
• Iveryel Michelle Clark, 24, of Moultrie was charged with battery (family violence) and two counts of cruelty to children third degree on Nov. 2.
• Samuel Heath Kastelic, 29, of Norman Park was charged with criminal trespass on Nov. 3.
• Caleb Ander Clark, 17, of Norman Park was charged with affray (fighting) at Colquitt County High School on Nov. 2.
Incidents
• On Nov. 4, a complainant reported to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office financial transaction fraud on her and her mother’s bank accounts.
• On Nov. 3, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Old Adel Road in reference to smoke coming out of a heater unit inside a residence. It is reported that were no injuries to those inside the residence at the time.
• On Nov. 2, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office learned of the theft by taking of a golf cart, valued at $3,000, from a residence at Pine Meadow Subdivision.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Jose Alfredo Ramos, 29, of Moultrie was charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and driving without a valid license on Nov. 5.
• Troy Christopher Brown, 58, of Moultrie was charged with obstruction and reckless conduct (leaving the scene of a traffic stop) on Nov. 4. Brown was also cited for two safety belt violations and driving on a suspended license.
• Courtney Maran Cantrell, 32, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 5.
• Malcolm Dewayne Williams, 31, of Moultrie was charged with cruelty to children third degree and battery (family violence) on Nov. 2.
Incidents
• Just after 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Moultrie Police responded to a hit-and-run accident with injuries involving three vehicles at Hwy. 319 South and South Main Street. One driver stated she was sitting at the intersection when the traffic light turned green, and then a truck hit her from behind causing her to rear-end the vehicle in front of her. Both drivers who were hit reported that the truck left the scene going south towards Thomasville. The second driver hit was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center for minor injuries, and her vehicle had minor damage. The first driver hit had no apparent injuries and was able to drive from the scene despite minor vehicular damage.
• On Nov. 4, Moultrie Police was dispatched to 11th Court S.E. in reference to a damaged vehicle. All four tires were discovered flattened.
• On Nov. 4, Moultrie Police was dispatched to Rose’s in reference to damaged merchandise. The complainant stated that over the past week they found items – shower curtains and a jacket – that appeared to be burnt.
• On Nov. 3, Moultrie Police was dispatched to 10th Avenue S.E. in reference to a damaged vehicle. The complainant stated she did not know where the damage, which was on the back bumper, took place.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Jonathan Abott, 39, of Lithia Springs was charged with failure to drive within single lane and driving while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 2.
• Jykese Quintavion Herring, 20, of Barwick was charged with possession of cocaine, DUI, loud radio audible within 100 feet and driving without license on Nov. 2.
Berlin Police
Charges
• Misty Michelle Williams, 48, of Pavo was charged with probation violation on Nov. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.