Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Clayton James McMillan, 20, 1000 Holmes Drive Apt. 1, was charged September 16 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Destini Shauntrauia Posey, 18, 2617 Seventh St. S.E., was charged September 17 with failure to appear.
• Quanterrius Toomer, 27, 1188 Sixth St. S.W., was charged September 16 with identity theft fraud; printing, executing, negotiating checks and failure to appear.
• Zanautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 23, 384 East Gate Circle, was charged September 16 with simple battery-family violence.
• Marvis Richardson, 32, 708 Seventh Ave. N.W., was charged September 16 with simple battery-family violence.
