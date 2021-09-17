Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Clayton James McMillan, 20, 1000 Holmes Drive Apt. 1, was charged September 16 with probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Destini Shauntrauia Posey, 18, 2617 Seventh St. S.E., was charged September 17 with failure to appear.

• Quanterrius Toomer, 27, 1188 Sixth St. S.W., was charged September 16 with identity theft fraud; printing, executing, negotiating checks and failure to appear.

• Zanautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 23, 384 East Gate Circle, was charged September 16 with simple battery-family violence.

• Marvis Richardson, 32, 708 Seventh Ave. N.W., was charged September 16 with simple battery-family violence.

