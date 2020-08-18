MEIGS [mdash]Cleatis Taylor Burgess,96, of Meigs, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Zion Grove cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Burgess officiating. Mr. Burgess was born on January 16, 1924 in Brooks, Co., GA, h…