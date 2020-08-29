MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Danica Resha has prepared her whole life to become an astronaut.
And one way the 13-year-old eighth-grader at Georgia Military College Prep School in Milledgeville sought to accomplish that goal is through sharpening her leadership skills.
She immediately thought about joining the Boy Scouts of America. Tuns out, she did more than just think about joining the organization.
She did it.
Now Resha is poised to become one of the youngest scouts — male or female — to ever earn an Eagle Scout badge in Georgia or for that matter the United States. It’s a goal she has worked toward since February 2018.
Boy Scouts of America was changed to include females in their traditional program a few years ago. The program was renamed Scouts BSA in 2018.
First awarded in 1912, Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program division of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).
For sure, Resha will be recognized as the youngest member of Boy Scout Troop No. 87 to earn her Eagle Scout badge.
“I’m very excited about it,” said Danica during a recent interview with The Union-Recorder. “It’s not something everyone can do. This can open so many windows for me, overall.”
Danica said the main reason for having joined the Boy Scouts of America was to attain better leadership qualities, as well as to make new friends on a different level.
Danica, the daughter of Thomas and Brandi Resha, of Milledgeville, is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 87 at GMC Prep.
“I’ll be completing Eagle Scout workbook or application and join the first female group on Oct. 14,” said Danica, who turns 14 on Sept. 13.
A special ceremony will be held to honor her outstanding achievement on Oct. 31.
Danica, who has been a member of the Boy Scout Troop in Milledgeville for about two years, said she can hardly wait for that special day to arrive.
For the past three years, she has attended GMC Prep School.
Danica said she received a lot of help and encouragement from Boy Scout Troop No. 87 Scout Master Pat Beer.
“Ever since I joined the Boy Scouts, I’ve wanted to be an Eagle Scout and I’ve wanted to be the first to earn that honor at my age,” said Danica, a straight-A student.
Danica isn’t the only female member of the troop. Two other girls also are fellow members. They, too, are working to earn their Eagle Scout badges.
In aspiring to become an Eagle Scout, Danica chose as her project a new fire pit where American flags can be retired during an annual ceremonial event at the Morris-Little American Legion Post No. 6 on Log Cabin Road in Milledgeville.
“I chose the fire pit project because it’s something that was needed at our local American Legion Post,” said Danica.
She recently completed the project.
She attended her first flag retirement ceremony at the local American Legion Post last year.
Danica said she noticed right away they needed a new fire pit.
“I didn't think it looked fit for the American flag to be honored like that, so I told my mother I knew what I wanted to do for my Eagle Scout project,” recalled Danica. “She told me to go and talk it over with Col. Beer and Commander Griffin and that’s what I did.”
Both of them liked the idea, she added.
“I thought it was great that they liked the idea so much,” said Danica. “I also appreciated them being so encouraging to me.”
A short time later, Danica got busy designing and building that new fire pit.
While working on the project, Danica said she had made several new friends, including John Griffin and his wife, Carol. Griffin serves as the commander of the Morris-Little American Legion Post No. 6.
She has older twin brothers, both of whom are seniors at Mercer University in Macon. Her father, Thomas, is a crime scene specialist with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville, and her mother, Brandi, is a registered nurse with the Baldwin County School District in Milledgeville.
Danica still dreams of someday becoming an astronaut.
For the past several years, Danica has attended a summer space camp, but unfortunately, because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, such didn’t happen this year.
“She’s always wanted to become an astronaut since she was in kindergarten,” said mom Brandi Resha. “She’s always set goals for herself since was very young. And she has met those goals.”
Her mother said her daughter puts everything into what she wants to achieve.
“She puts 150-percent into everything she wants to do,” said Brandi, noting her daughter believes she gets her intelligence from her grandfather, Jimmy Mobley, who lives in Dublin. “She (Danica) thinks she gets everything from him. He’s her favorite person in the whole world. Everything that happens good for her comes from him.”
Mobley, now retired, was a firefighter with the city of Dublin for 50 years.
Brandi said she and her husband are firm believers that their daughter can achieve anything she sets her mind to in life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.