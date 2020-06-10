President Dem - Primary
1,380 of 2,633 precincts - 52 percent
x-Joe Biden 315,299 - 84 percent
Bernie Sanders 37,208 - 10 percent
Elizabeth Warren 6,247 - 2 percent
Andrew Yang 3,920 - 1 percent
Michael Bloomberg 3,133 - 1 percent
Michael Bennet 2,607 - 1 percent
Pete Buttigieg 1,941 - 1 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 1,706 - 0 percent
Amy Klobuchar 1,520 - 0 percent
Tom Steyer 906 - 0 percent
John Delaney 809 - 0 percent
Deval Patrick 464 - 0 percent
U.S. Senate Class II Dem - Primary
1,350 of 2,633 precincts - 51 percent
Jon Ossoff 188,349 - 48 percent
Sarah Riggs Amico 54,509 - 14 percent
Teresa Tomlinson 50,282 - 13 percent
Maya Smith 41,377 - 11 percent
James Knox 23,048 - 6 percent
Marckeith DeJesus 19,186 - 5 percent
Tricia McCracken 14,454 - 4 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett Dem - Primary
81 of 131 precincts - 62 percent
Carolyn Bourdeaux 16,727 - 47 percent
Brenda Romero 5,036 - 14 percent
Nabilah Islam 4,361 - 12 percent
Rashid Malik 3,971 - 11 percent
John Eaves 2,858 - 8 percent
Zahra Karinshak 2,328 - 7 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett GOP - Primary
81 of 131 precincts - 62 percent
Rich McCormick 11,200 - 53 percent
Renee Unterman 4,464 - 21 percent
Mark Gonsalves 1,627 - 8 percent
Eugene Yu 1,314 - 6 percent
Lisa Babbage 1,164 - 5 percent
Lynne Homrich 1,070 - 5 percent
Zachary Kennemore 401 - 2 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville Dem - Primary
140 of 166 precincts - 84 percent
Brooke Siskin 7,848 - 43 percent
Devin Pandy 5,748 - 31 percent
Dan Wilson 4,819 - 26 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville GOP - Primary
140 of 166 precincts - 84 percent
Matt Gurtler 20,626 - 23 percent
Andrew Clyde 18,293 - 20 percent
Paul Broun 12,407 - 14 percent
Kevin Tanner 12,362 - 14 percent
John Wilkinson 11,752 - 13 percent
Ethan Underwood 6,185 - 7 percent
Kellie Weeks 4,076 - 4 percent
Michael Boggus 2,937 - 3 percent
Maria Strickland 2,890 - 3 percent
U.S. House District 14 Northwest corner GOP - Primary
105 of 154 precincts - 68 percent
Marjorie Greene 32,370 - 40 percent
John Cowan 15,269 - 19 percent
John Barge 6,837 - 8 percent
Clayton Fuller 5,847 - 7 percent
Bill Hembree 5,675 - 7 percent
Kevin Cooke 5,395 - 7 percent
Matt Laughridge 4,760 - 6 percent
Ben Bullock 3,308 - 4 percent
Andy Gunther 975 - 1 percent
State Senate - Special District 4 - Unexpired Term
29 of 44 precincts - 66 percent
Billy Hickman, GOP 9,219 - 34 percent
Scott Bohlke, GOP 7,874 - 29 percent
Kathy Palmer, GOP 4,765 - 18 percent
Stephen Sammons, Ind 4,389 - 16 percent
Neil Singleton, GOP 855 - 3 percent
---
10:31 p.m.
President Dem - Primary
841 of 2,633 precincts - 32 percent
x-Joe Biden 168,486 - 84 percent
Bernie Sanders 19,011 - 9 percent
Elizabeth Warren 3,372 - 2 percent
Andrew Yang 1,922 - 1 percent
Michael Bloomberg 1,749 - 1 percent
Michael Bennet 1,564 - 1 percent
Pete Buttigieg 1,004 - 1 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 920 - 0 percent
Amy Klobuchar 846 - 0 percent
Tom Steyer 623 - 0 percent
John Delaney 502 - 0 percent
Deval Patrick 241 - 0 percent
U.S. Senate Class II Dem - Primary
661 of 2,633 precincts - 25 percent
Jon Ossoff 74,412 - 46 percent
Sarah Riggs Amico 23,998 - 15 percent
Teresa Tomlinson 21,544 - 13 percent
Maya Smith 16,691 - 10 percent
James Knox 11,277 - 7 percent
Marckeith DeJesus 7,548 - 5 percent
Tricia McCracken 6,415 - 4 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett Dem - Primary
0 of 131 precincts - 0 percent
Carolyn Bourdeaux 0 - 0 percent
John Eaves 0 - 0 percent
Nabilah Islam 0 - 0 percent
Zahra Karinshak 0 - 0 percent
Brenda Romero 0 - 0 percent
Rashid Malik 0 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett GOP - Primary
0 of 131 precincts - 0 percent
Lisa Babbage 0 - 0 percent
Mark Gonsalves 0 - 0 percent
Lynne Homrich 0 - 0 percent
Zachary Kennemore 0 - 0 percent
Rich McCormick 0 - 0 percent
Renee Unterman 0 - 0 percent
Eugene Yu 0 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville Dem - Primary
69 of 166 precincts - 42 percent
Brooke Siskin 3,418 - 42 percent
Dan Wilson 2,466 - 30 percent
Devin Pandy 2,251 - 28 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville GOP - Primary
69 of 166 precincts - 42 percent
Matt Gurtler 12,170 - 26 percent
Andrew Clyde 8,286 - 18 percent
John Wilkinson 6,973 - 15 percent
Kevin Tanner 6,942 - 15 percent
Paul Broun 5,354 - 12 percent
Ethan Underwood 2,553 - 5 percent
Kellie Weeks 1,584 - 3 percent
Michael Boggus 1,327 - 3 percent
Maria Strickland 1,251 - 3 percent
U.S. House District 14 Northwest corner GOP - Primary
51 of 154 precincts - 33 percent
Marjorie Greene 24,597 - 40 percent
John Cowan 10,847 - 18 percent
John Barge 5,260 - 8 percent
Clayton Fuller 4,819 - 8 percent
Bill Hembree 4,542 - 7 percent
Kevin Cooke 4,173 - 7 percent
Matt Laughridge 4,057 - 7 percent
Ben Bullock 2,831 - 5 percent
Andy Gunther 771 - 1 percent
State Senate - Special District 4 - Unexpired Term
22 of 44 precincts - 50 percent
Kathy Palmer, GOP 2,515 - 32 percent
Billy Hickman, GOP 2,059 - 26 percent
Scott Bohlke, GOP 1,778 - 22 percent
Stephen Sammons, Ind 1,262 - 16 percent
Neil Singleton, GOP 338 - 4 percent
---
9:41 p.m.
President Dem - Primary
398 of 2,633 precincts - 15 percent
x-Joe Biden 71,298 - 84 percent
Bernie Sanders 6,913 - 8 percent
Elizabeth Warren 1,514 - 2 percent
Andrew Yang 937 - 1 percent
Michael Bennet 898 - 1 percent
Michael Bloomberg 890 - 1 percent
Pete Buttigieg 534 - 1 percent
Amy Klobuchar 533 - 1 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 532 - 1 percent
Tom Steyer 477 - 1 percent
John Delaney 382 - 0 percent
Deval Patrick 244 - 0 percent
U.S. Senate Class II Dem - Primary
274 of 2,633 precincts - 10 percent
Jon Ossoff 29,935 - 42 percent
Sarah Riggs Amico 10,639 - 15 percent
Teresa Tomlinson 10,323 - 14 percent
Maya Smith 7,608 - 11 percent
James Knox 6,265 - 9 percent
Marckeith DeJesus 3,479 - 5 percent
Tricia McCracken 3,192 - 4 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett Dem - Primary
0 of 131 precincts - 0 percent
Carolyn Bourdeaux 0 - 0 percent
John Eaves 0 - 0 percent
Nabilah Islam 0 - 0 percent
Zahra Karinshak 0 - 0 percent
Brenda Romero 0 - 0 percent
Rashid Malik 0 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett GOP - Primary
0 of 131 precincts - 0 percent
Lisa Babbage 0 - 0 percent
Mark Gonsalves 0 - 0 percent
Lynne Homrich 0 - 0 percent
Zachary Kennemore 0 - 0 percent
Rich McCormick 0 - 0 percent
Renee Unterman 0 - 0 percent
Eugene Yu 0 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville Dem - Primary
17 of 166 precincts - 10 percent
Brooke Siskin 1,870 - 43 percent
Devin Pandy 1,244 - 29 percent
Dan Wilson 1,220 - 28 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville GOP - Primary
17 of 166 precincts - 10 percent
Matt Gurtler 4,777 - 24 percent
Andrew Clyde 3,965 - 20 percent
Paul Broun 3,171 - 16 percent
John Wilkinson 2,772 - 14 percent
Kevin Tanner 2,196 - 11 percent
Ethan Underwood 1,311 - 6 percent
Kellie Weeks 797 - 4 percent
Maria Strickland 666 - 3 percent
Michael Boggus 567 - 3 percent
U.S. House District 14 Northwest corner GOP - Primary
7 of 154 precincts - 5 percent
Marjorie Greene 4,389 - 34 percent
John Cowan 2,104 - 17 percent
Kevin Cooke 1,439 - 11 percent
Clayton Fuller 1,342 - 11 percent
John Barge 1,192 - 9 percent
Bill Hembree 988 - 8 percent
Matt Laughridge 678 - 5 percent
Ben Bullock 337 - 3 percent
Andy Gunther 277 - 2 percent
State Senate - Special District 4 - Unexpired Term
0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent
Scott Bohlke, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Billy Hickman, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Kathy Palmer, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Stephen Sammons, Ind 0 - 0 percent
Neil Singleton, GOP 0 - 0 percent
---
9:11 p.m.
President Dem - Primary
225 of 2,633 precincts - 9 percent
x-Joe Biden 37,603 - 80 percent
Bernie Sanders 4,166 - 9 percent
Elizabeth Warren 1,093 - 2 percent
Andrew Yang 647 - 1 percent
Michael Bennet 643 - 1 percent
Michael Bloomberg 623 - 1 percent
Amy Klobuchar 422 - 1 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 405 - 1 percent
Pete Buttigieg 403 - 1 percent
Tom Steyer 370 - 1 percent
John Delaney 321 - 1 percent
Deval Patrick 202 - 0 percent
U.S. Senate Class II Dem - Primary
172 of 2,633 precincts - 7 percent
Jon Ossoff 16,426 - 40 percent
Teresa Tomlinson 6,858 - 17 percent
Sarah Riggs Amico 6,030 - 15 percent
Maya Smith 4,240 - 10 percent
James Knox 3,739 - 9 percent
Marckeith DeJesus 2,025 - 5 percent
Tricia McCracken 1,916 - 5 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett Dem - Primary
0 of 131 precincts - 0 percent
Carolyn Bourdeaux 0 - 0 percent
John Eaves 0 - 0 percent
Nabilah Islam 0 - 0 percent
Zahra Karinshak 0 - 0 percent
Brenda Romero 0 - 0 percent
Rashid Malik 0 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett GOP - Primary
0 of 131 precincts - 0 percent
Lisa Babbage 0 - 0 percent
Mark Gonsalves 0 - 0 percent
Lynne Homrich 0 - 0 percent
Zachary Kennemore 0 - 0 percent
Rich McCormick 0 - 0 percent
Renee Unterman 0 - 0 percent
Eugene Yu 0 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville Dem - Primary
12 of 166 precincts - 7 percent
Brooke Siskin 1,506 - 44 percent
Devin Pandy 981 - 29 percent
Dan Wilson 903 - 27 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville GOP - Primary
12 of 166 precincts - 7 percent
Matt Gurtler 4,266 - 26 percent
Andrew Clyde 3,010 - 18 percent
John Wilkinson 2,234 - 14 percent
Kevin Tanner 2,010 - 12 percent
Paul Broun 1,972 - 12 percent
Ethan Underwood 1,097 - 7 percent
Kellie Weeks 719 - 4 percent
Maria Strickland 561 - 3 percent
Michael Boggus 488 - 3 percent
U.S. House District 14 Northwest corner GOP - Primary
7 of 154 precincts - 5 percent
Marjorie Greene 1,910 - 32 percent
Kevin Cooke 1,107 - 19 percent
John Cowan 936 - 16 percent
Bill Hembree 693 - 12 percent
John Barge 420 - 7 percent
Matt Laughridge 290 - 5 percent
Clayton Fuller 194 - 3 percent
Andy Gunther 179 - 3 percent
Ben Bullock 173 - 3 percent
State Senate - Special District 4 - Unexpired Term
0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent
Scott Bohlke, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Billy Hickman, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Kathy Palmer, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Stephen Sammons, Ind 0 - 0 percent
Neil Singleton, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.