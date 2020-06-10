President Dem - Primary 

1,380 of 2,633 precincts - 52 percent

x-Joe Biden 315,299 - 84 percent

Bernie Sanders 37,208 - 10 percent

Elizabeth Warren 6,247 - 2 percent

Andrew Yang 3,920 - 1 percent

Michael Bloomberg 3,133 - 1 percent

Michael Bennet 2,607 - 1 percent

Pete Buttigieg 1,941 - 1 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 1,706 - 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 1,520 - 0 percent

Tom Steyer 906 - 0 percent

John Delaney 809 - 0 percent

Deval Patrick 464 - 0 percent

U.S. Senate Class II Dem - Primary 

1,350 of 2,633 precincts - 51 percent

Jon Ossoff 188,349 - 48 percent

Sarah Riggs Amico 54,509 - 14 percent

Teresa Tomlinson 50,282 - 13 percent

Maya Smith 41,377 - 11 percent

James Knox 23,048 - 6 percent

Marckeith DeJesus 19,186 - 5 percent

Tricia McCracken 14,454 - 4 percent

U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett Dem - Primary 

81 of 131 precincts - 62 percent

Carolyn Bourdeaux 16,727 - 47 percent

Brenda Romero 5,036 - 14 percent

Nabilah Islam 4,361 - 12 percent

Rashid Malik 3,971 - 11 percent

John Eaves 2,858 - 8 percent

Zahra Karinshak 2,328 - 7 percent

U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett GOP - Primary 

81 of 131 precincts - 62 percent

Rich McCormick 11,200 - 53 percent

Renee Unterman 4,464 - 21 percent

Mark Gonsalves 1,627 - 8 percent

Eugene Yu 1,314 - 6 percent

Lisa Babbage 1,164 - 5 percent

Lynne Homrich 1,070 - 5 percent

Zachary Kennemore 401 - 2 percent

U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville Dem - Primary 

140 of 166 precincts - 84 percent

Brooke Siskin 7,848 - 43 percent

Devin Pandy 5,748 - 31 percent

Dan Wilson 4,819 - 26 percent

U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville GOP - Primary 

140 of 166 precincts - 84 percent

Matt Gurtler 20,626 - 23 percent

Andrew Clyde 18,293 - 20 percent

Paul Broun 12,407 - 14 percent

Kevin Tanner 12,362 - 14 percent

John Wilkinson 11,752 - 13 percent

Ethan Underwood 6,185 - 7 percent

Kellie Weeks 4,076 - 4 percent

Michael Boggus 2,937 - 3 percent

Maria Strickland 2,890 - 3 percent

U.S. House District 14 Northwest corner GOP - Primary 

105 of 154 precincts - 68 percent

Marjorie Greene 32,370 - 40 percent

John Cowan 15,269 - 19 percent

John Barge 6,837 - 8 percent

Clayton Fuller 5,847 - 7 percent

Bill Hembree 5,675 - 7 percent

Kevin Cooke 5,395 - 7 percent

Matt Laughridge 4,760 - 6 percent

Ben Bullock 3,308 - 4 percent

Andy Gunther 975 - 1 percent

State Senate - Special District 4 - Unexpired Term 

29 of 44 precincts - 66 percent

Billy Hickman, GOP 9,219 - 34 percent

Scott Bohlke, GOP 7,874 - 29 percent

Kathy Palmer, GOP 4,765 - 18 percent

Stephen Sammons, Ind 4,389 - 16 percent

Neil Singleton, GOP 855 - 3 percent

---

10:31 p.m.

---

9:11 p.m.

President Dem - Primary 

225 of 2,633 precincts - 9 percent

x-Joe Biden 37,603 - 80 percent

Bernie Sanders 4,166 - 9 percent

Elizabeth Warren 1,093 - 2 percent

Andrew Yang 647 - 1 percent

Michael Bennet 643 - 1 percent

Michael Bloomberg 623 - 1 percent

Amy Klobuchar 422 - 1 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 405 - 1 percent

Pete Buttigieg 403 - 1 percent

Tom Steyer 370 - 1 percent

John Delaney 321 - 1 percent

Deval Patrick 202 - 0 percent

U.S. Senate Class II Dem - Primary 

172 of 2,633 precincts - 7 percent

Jon Ossoff 16,426 - 40 percent

Teresa Tomlinson 6,858 - 17 percent

Sarah Riggs Amico 6,030 - 15 percent

Maya Smith 4,240 - 10 percent

James Knox 3,739 - 9 percent

Marckeith DeJesus 2,025 - 5 percent

Tricia McCracken 1,916 - 5 percent

U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett Dem - Primary 

0 of 131 precincts - 0 percent

Carolyn Bourdeaux 0 - 0 percent

John Eaves 0 - 0 percent

Nabilah Islam 0 - 0 percent

Zahra Karinshak 0 - 0 percent

Brenda Romero 0 - 0 percent

Rashid Malik 0 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett GOP - Primary 

0 of 131 precincts - 0 percent

Lisa Babbage 0 - 0 percent

Mark Gonsalves 0 - 0 percent

Lynne Homrich 0 - 0 percent

Zachary Kennemore 0 - 0 percent

Rich McCormick 0 - 0 percent

Renee Unterman 0 - 0 percent

Eugene Yu 0 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville Dem - Primary 

12 of 166 precincts - 7 percent

Brooke Siskin 1,506 - 44 percent

Devin Pandy 981 - 29 percent

Dan Wilson 903 - 27 percent

U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville GOP - Primary 

12 of 166 precincts - 7 percent

Matt Gurtler 4,266 - 26 percent

Andrew Clyde 3,010 - 18 percent

John Wilkinson 2,234 - 14 percent

Kevin Tanner 2,010 - 12 percent

Paul Broun 1,972 - 12 percent

Ethan Underwood 1,097 - 7 percent

Kellie Weeks 719 - 4 percent

Maria Strickland 561 - 3 percent

Michael Boggus 488 - 3 percent

U.S. House District 14 Northwest corner GOP - Primary 

7 of 154 precincts - 5 percent

Marjorie Greene 1,910 - 32 percent

Kevin Cooke 1,107 - 19 percent

John Cowan 936 - 16 percent

Bill Hembree 693 - 12 percent

John Barge 420 - 7 percent

Matt Laughridge 290 - 5 percent

Clayton Fuller 194 - 3 percent

Andy Gunther 179 - 3 percent

Ben Bullock 173 - 3 percent

State Senate - Special District 4 - Unexpired Term 

0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent

Scott Bohlke, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Billy Hickman, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Kathy Palmer, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Stephen Sammons, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Neil Singleton, GOP 0 - 0 percent

