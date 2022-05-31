Josie Albrecht, a school bus driver who shuttled Uvalde's children to and from school writes a message on a toy school bus she brought to honor Rojelio Torres at a memorial site for those killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. "I love you and will miss you," she wrote on it, and drew a broken heart at the place where he used to sit, in the back. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)