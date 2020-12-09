MOULTRIE – Five people were arrested – three for prostitution – as the result of an undercover sting operation conducted Monday night at various locations on Veterans Parkway. Narcotics officers from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Moultrie Police worked in conjunction to make these arrests.
In addition to a charge of prostitution, Alison Gonzales of Moultrie was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than one ounce, according to Investigator Keith Newman. At the same time as her, Newman said two male subjects were picked up on possession charges.
Christopher Damar Walker, 30, of Moultrie was charged with possession of a drug related object and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Rashawn Harris, 32, of Moultrie was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute. Harris is also facing a charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Charged with prostitution are Jessica Renee Alred, 40, of Albany and Ryshell Tina Williams, 25, of Moultrie.
