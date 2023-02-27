ATLANTA — Georgia’s forest industry continues to propel the state’s economy, according to a new report from Georgia Tech. Statistics just released for 2021 show total revenue generated by forestry was $24.6 billion, up 5.1% from the previous year.
Figures calculated by The Enterprise Innovation Institute at the Georgia Institute of Technology are documented in the “2021 Economic Benefits of the Forest Industry in Georgia” report and support the state’s standing as the "#1 Forestry State in the Nation," according to a press release from the Georgia Forestery Commission.
“Across the board, Georgia is again earning its reputation as the ideal place to do business,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “Our forest industry stands tall — as a leader in timber growth and sustainability, the production of thousands of needed products, and providing resources such as clean water and air that each of us depends on every day.”
The just-released report shows total employment for forest industry workers increased in 2021, providing 55,418 jobs, with a hike in compensation as well, up 5.2% to $4.4 billion. Tax revenue also rose from 2020 – up to $774 million.
Other highlights of the report show:
• Pulp & Paper continues to dominate all sectors within the forest industry, representing 56% of direct revenue output, 34% of employment, and 42% of compensation.
• The multiplier effect, which includes dollars brought into the state and recirculated through all industry sectors, shows output impact on the forest economy up 5.9% to $41.3 billion.
• Fiscal impact of the forest industry for the State of Georgia includes net state revenue generated of $238 million.
“The Georgia Forestry Commission’s 550 employees are extremely proud to support this vibrant industry,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Tim Lowrimore. “Our services touch rural forest landowners and urban communities alike, as we work to lead, serve, and educate Georgians in the protection and conservation of the state’s abundant forest resources.”
To learn more about the services of the Georgia Forestry Commission, visit GaTrees.org.
