Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division conduct armorer’s refresher training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Feb. 15. Maintainers from Bravo Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, instructed the refresher training to ensure unit armorers understand their duties and responsibilities relating to maintenance as unit armorer. The armament section of Bravo Co. is the only unit on Fort Stewart capable of servicing units that are not brigade combat team units on Fort Stewart.