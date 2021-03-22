MOULTRIE Ga. — The 2-year-old son of a Colquitt County High School art teacher was recently declared in remission after a battle with cancer.
Abram Pitts was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomysarcoma, a soft tissue cancer, on April 24, 2020. As of Feb. 6, Pitts has finished his last radiation treatment and is returning to live his normal life, according to his mother, Whitney Pitts.
Almost a year ago, Whitney Pitts took her son to a doctor’s office to check on some simple symptoms such as a runny nose and puffy eyes.
“They originally thought it was allergies but Abram’s eyes kept swelling and getting worse,” stated Whitney Pitts in a recent interview.
Pitts eventually said it was her “mother’s intuition,” that led her to feel something else was wrong. After receiving an MRI, doctors had determined he had an inoperable tumor growing within the left nasal cavity which eventually spread behind his left eye, lymph nodes and salivary glands..
“No parent expects this kind of thing to happen but you have to be strong for your child,” Pitts said.
Abram Pitts began chemo treatments in the first week of May at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital. He continued the treatment once a week for 42 weeks. He began radiation treatments in August, which continued for six weeks.
“He kept his spirits high the whole time, the pediatricians would ask him, ‘what’s your secret?’ during his treatments,” said Whitney Pitts.
Just as Abram Pitts’ diagnosis came through, the COVID-19 pandemic swept across America. This made things even more difficult: In accordance with the hospital’s regulations, only one parent could go with Pitts during his treatments.
Abram Pitts’ father, Don Pitts was usually left to care for their elder son, Maddox Pitts.
“Towards the end of his treatments they were allowing two parents to go in with him during his treatments, but Don had to watch our 4-year-old so it was mostly just me there to help Abram,” Whitney Pitts said.
At Scottish Rite Hospital, there is a tradition where patients who are declared in remission get to ring a bell and the hospital staff gives a big cheer and applause.
“It kind of signifies that everything was worth it and done,” stated Whitney Pitts.
Abram Pitts has five years of remission before he can be labelled cured. He will continue to go for remission tests every three months for the next two to three years. If he continues in remission he will be tested every six months until the five year period has concluded.
Recently, Blue Willow Boutique owners Pellie Moore and Megan Alligood spent their grand opening weekend collecting donations, auctioning off items and giving 10 percent of their total sales to the Pitts family. The fundraiser raised a total of $873.23.
“This was way more than I could've expected, I’m so thankful for the people we have in the community,” Whitney Pitts said.
Going forward, Whitney Pitts wishes to help other moms who are going through the same struggles she’s gone through.
“I want to be there, it’s the hardest thing a mom can go through. It’s like talking a parent off a ledge, you learn you have to take it every second, minute, hour and day at a time,” stated Whitney Pitts.
Pitts found the website www.caringbridge.com was a great tool in connecting to others who are going through the same struggle. She created a page for Abram Pitts during his treatment and it has accumulated over 7,700 visits.
“I was connected with a mom in London who is going through the same thing and we just talk. We can understand each other,” stated Whitney Pitts.
Pitts is uncertain how she wants to help other moms yet but knows that caring for others and her family is what’s important right now.
“As a parent one of the hardest things to hear is ‘God does everything for a reason,’ but I know now that Abram has a purpose. I don't know what that purpose is but I am going to help him find it. In the meantime I am going to help others find their purpose.”
