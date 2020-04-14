MOULTRIE – After three generations of family business, Baell Mercantile is shifting owners.
Baell has been serving the communities of Moultrie and Colquitt County for 97 years, beginning with Jesse “Sugar” and Tabitha Baell, followed by James and Marolyn Baell, and then their son Bo Baell.
Now, on April 15, the Baell family will turn the keys over to Bob and Theresa Thomas.
“I am almost 73 and ready to retire and didn’t have anyone in the family who was interested in being in the hardware business,” said Baell. “The Thomases are friends. I’ve known Bob’s father for forever, and Bob and Theresa for a long time.”
The story of Baell Mercantile began in Attapulgus, Ga., south of Bainbridge, in the early 1920s.
“My grandparents were working in the hardware store before it became Baell Mercantile and got married while they were working there. In 1922 the previous owner of the store decided to sell the business and my grandfather bought it in 1923,” said Baell. “During the Great Depression, the town dried up, so my grandparents were looking for somewhere else to move, and one of their vendors told them to look at Moultrie. So, they moved 1935 and opened Baell Mercantile here in town.”
The store has fared well after nearly 97 years, and even with the threat of competition moving into town, they have not only survived, but thrived.
“Anytime you have formidable competition, like Lowes and Home Depot and Walmart before them, there’s going to be a change,” said Baell. “It’s a very different place than it was 50 years ago when I came into the business. But we’ve learned that bringing excellent customer service and competitive prices can hold our own even in the midst of larger companies. We have people with the right know-how, who have been in the hardware business for years. Sometimes in these chain stores, you don’t always get that. It’s comforting to the community to know that they can trust us to assist them.”
“Theresa and I have always admired the rich history of Baell Mercantile Company, and the cornerstone that it’s been for this community. In fact, our grandparents were Baell’s customers before we were even born, and that history that so many Colquitt Countians share is very special to us. We have to conduct our existing business, Thomas Supply Co. and Tallokas Road Gift Shop, with the same integrity and standard of service that has been the hallmark of Baell Mercantile for 97 years,” said Bob Thomas. “We’ve looked up to Bo Baell and are honored that he is entrusting us with his family’s legacy.”
The Thomases have some big plans in store for the shop, with hopes to expand its merchandise catalogue to include everyone in the family; even the little ones.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to continue the Baell’s tradition and are looking forward to adding even more merchandise. We have a vision of a store that’s a destination shopping experience. In addition to the current categories of merchandise for home, farm and industry, we hope to add a garden center with live plants; patio, outdoor and sportsman’s goods; expanded housewares; and children’s toys. We want a store that the whole family can enjoy. This type of expansion will be dependent on the strong support of the community,” said Thomas. “It’s a leap of faith for us, but we feel like people have a desire to support small businesses more than ever right now. We have high hopes that the people of Moultrie and Colquitt County will be right there with us in this new endeavor. We have some very big shoes to fill and we want to make the Baell family proud.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.