MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System announced three leadership changes Wednesday afternoon.
Mandy Kinsey was named school nutrition director. She’s been serving in the role in an interim capacity since her predecessor, Monika Griner, retired in October.
The school system also announced two new principals: Dr. Gistacy Brown at Okapilco Elementary School and Kati Stephan at Doerun Elementary School.
All three will take on their new roles July 1.
“We are pleased to have Mrs. Kinsey as the school nutrition director,” Superintendent Doug Howell said. “She has a vast knowledge of the inter-workings of this valuable program, one that is critical to our students and community.”
Kinsey, who has a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences Education from the University of Georgia and a Master of Education in Post-Secondary Education from Troy University, began work in food services in 1999 as a food services student supervisor with UGA Food Services. Since then, she’s been a family and consumer science teacher at Brooks County Middle School (2002-2004) and Lowndes County High School (2004-2006). She worked as a family nutrition educator for the UGA Extension Service (2012-2017).
She came to Colquitt County as the school nutrition assistant manager at C.A. Gray Junior High School in 2017 and became the school nutrition bookkeeper for the system the following year, the position she held when she was asked to be Griner’s interim replacement last October.
“I am excited about this opportunity,” Kinsey said, “and I look forward to continuing to make the school nutrition program a vital part of the total education experience in Colquitt County.”
Kinsey and her husband, Kevin, have two children, 15-year-old Wynn and 11-year-old Rynn.
Brown is currently the assistant principal at Okapilco Elementary.
“Dr. Brown brings a wealth of education, experience, and vision to the role of principal,” Howell said. “There is no doubt of her commitment to making a difference in the lives of the students of Okapilco Elementary School.”
She earned her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Albany State University, followed by a Master of Science in Curriculum, Instruction and Technology from Nova Southeastern University, a Doctorate of Education in Organizational Leadership from Nova Southeastern, and an Educational Leadership degree from Valdosta State University.
Brown was a pre-kindergarten teacher at LaPetite Academy (2000-2001) and a first grade teacher at Mitchell County Primary (2001-2002) before joining the Dougherty County School System. In Dougherty County, she was a first grade teacher (2002-2006), a reading intervention specialist (2006-2010), an early intervention specialist (2010-2013) and an instructional coach (2013-2016).
She came to Okapilco Elementary as an academic coach (2016-2018) before being promoted to assistant principal there (2018-present).
“‘The meaning of life is to find your gift; the purpose of life is to give it away,’” Brown said. “It is with great honor that I accept the task from God to lead Okapilco Elementary School. I commit to being dedicated to the staff, students, and parents.
“As an educator, I seek to improve the lives of children academically, socially, and emotionally,” she said. “Furthermore, I seek to build relationships of trust with students, staff, parents, and stakeholders. The purpose of my life is not to be satisfied with making myself happy — but to matter, to be productive, to be useful, and to make a difference in the lives of others.
“It is my desire that we continue to work as a team to bring this great school to higher heights. With a shared vision, I believe that our team can move mountains. I could not have been charged to lead a better staff,” she said.
Brown is married to Dr. Earnest Brown Jr., and they have three children, Kofi, Jordan, and Peyton, and one grandchild, Jace.
Stephan began at Doerun Elementary School as a classroom teacher in 2007, and in 2015 she was promoted to assistant principal.
“Mrs. Stephan, having been a teacher and assistant principal at Doerun Elementary, is fully invested in the success of the students, staff, and community of Doerun,” Howell said. “I fully expect that she will continue the rich tradition of excellence.”
She earned her Associate of Science degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, her Bachelor of Science in Education from Valdosta State University, a Master of Science in Education from Walden University and an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University.
“Doerun School and community has been home to me since 2007,” Stephan said. “It is an honor to be named principal of Doerun Elementary and be entrusted to lead this school. I look forward to working with the students, staff, parents, and community members as we work toward excellence.”
She is married to Eddie Stephan.
