MOULTRIE – At 9:55 a.m. Friday, Colquitt County High athletic director Greg Tillery released a statement that all of the school's athletic events are suspended effective today. This includes a scheduled region baseball doubleheader at home vs Camden County. The suspension runs through March 27 and is based on a recommendation made Thursday by Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines.
"There will be no events for two weeks. No games, no practices, no voluntary practices. This includes varsity, JV, 9th grae and middle school athletics. We will visit rescheduling issues when the time is appropriate," said Tillery in the statement.
