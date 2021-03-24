MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County High School Ag Mechanics Team won the State Agricultural Mechanics Career Development Event this past weekend and will represent Georgia in the FFA’s national competition.
CCHS’s Ag Mechanics students competed in welding, electrical wiring, and small engine practicums. Additionally, students took a general knowledge mechanics test and participated in a team activity over differential leveling/surveying. Overall, they were the highest-scoring team in the state.
Senior member Robert “Bobby” Mitchell had the highest individual score among all participants in the event.
“The dedication of these students has been second to none,” said ag mechanics teacher Will Burt. “Not only have they excelled in their classroom mechanical content, but with a busy work schedule each day, they took the initiative to come to school nearly an hour early every morning for months to better prepare for the event. I cannot brag about this group and their work ethic enough. Colquitt County High School is the first school from the south region to win this event in 14 years.”
The FFA’s National Agriculture Mechanics competition will be held in October in Indianapolis.
