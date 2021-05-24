MOULTRIE, Ga. — In another sign of a return to normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Moultrie is set to resume its Second Saturday downtown festivals.
“People have requested we get started back,” said Amy Johnson, director of Moultrie Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations.
The program is set to kick off on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Music, food trucks and sidewalk shopping will be available. Plans are to continue the event throughout the summer.
“We have things planned out until August but we are planning to continue this throughout the fall as well,” said Johnson. “Safety is still a top priority.”
The events set for June and July will take place during the day and will feature “sanitation stations” throughout downtown for event goers to get quick access to hand sanitizer. Local groups from around South Georgia will be performing with a full list set to be announced soon.
Previous iterations of the event were held in March and July of 2020. It was intended to be a monthly event but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed.
“The event had just happened to kick off right at the beginning of the pandemic and we couldn’t get a good start,” stated Johnson.
Originally, the city council passed an ordinance to allow event goers to purchase special event cups that let them have open containers of alcohol on downtown streets. The plans are to continue this tradition in August, according to Johnson.
“The ordinance allows for open carry during the evening events. The ones scheduled for June and July will be during the day,” she said.
For more information visit the Downtown Moultrie Facebook page for updates.
