MOULTRIE – Colquitt County High School has canceled the first two football games of the season after it was learned that a number of players would have to be placed in quarantine after potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Principal Jamie Dixon said in a letter sent out Thursday afternoon that “most of our offensive and defensive linemen have been ordered to quarantine for 14 consecutive days, due in part to a strong recommendation from the Department of Health out of Albany, Georgia.
“Additionally, Georgia High School Association requires a five-day acclimation period upon the return of quarantined players.”
The quarantine and the acclimation period – in which players condition in preparation for competition - would preclude the players from participating in both the Friday, Sept. 4 season-opener at Marietta and in the Sept. 11 game scheduled to be played at Brookwood, requiring both games to be canceled.
Dixon said in his letter that the school system is reaching out to several schools to try to schedule a home game for Sept. 18, which is currently an open date.
He said that additional information will be released regarding other dates that could be added to the schedule in October and November.
“Please know that as we proceed forward, student health is our highest priority,” Dixon wrote. “We continue to fine-tune our infectious disease protocol in hopes of providing a safe and secure environment at Colquitt County High School.
“Our future is clearly bright; however, this pandemic will occasionally present challenges that will require swift action and adjustments.”
He encouraged the public to contact him with questions concerning the decision to cancel the games.
The current schedule shows that unless a game is scheduled on Sept. 18, the Packers will open a six-game schedule on Sept. 25 at home against Valdosta.
The rest of the schedule includes games on Oct. 9, at Northside-Warner Robins; Oct. 23, at home against Alcovy; Oct. 30, at home against Camden County; Nov. 6, at home against Lowndes; and Nov. 13 at Tift County.
Other Friday nights that could be available for games are Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and Nov. 20.
The first round of the playoff is scheduled for Nov. 27.
Because of the coronavirus, Colquitt County’s schedule has undergone several changes in recent weeks.
Westlake was listed on the original schedule as the Packers’ Week 2 opponent.
But a decision by the Fulton County school system to delay its start of its football season required first that Westlake moved to Oct. 16.
Then, Westlake recently pulled out altogether.
Brookwood filled the Week 2 slot.
Cedar Grove, the Sept. 18 opponent, and Heritage High, slated to play the Packers on Oct. 2, both canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
School systems throughout the state are dealing with similar issues.
