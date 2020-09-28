LENOX — A Cook County man has been charged with arson, according to authorities.
The Lenox Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 90 E. Revels Ave. at about 11 p.m., Aug. 28, Fire Chief Dustin Howell said Monday.
Upon arrival, they found a minor fire in the attic which had caused slight damage to the roof, he said. No one was injured in the incident, Howell said.
The chief said there was evidence of an earlier fire and a woman on the scene told firefighters a man had been asking questions about insurance coverage “because he was going to burn the house down.”
Jeffery Kyvin Graham, 31, is charged with first-degree arson, state Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement.
The state fire investigations unit worked alongside the Lenox Police Department and Lenox Fire Department on the case, the statement said.
Anyone with more information about this fire can call the state fire investigations unit, (800) 282-5804. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
