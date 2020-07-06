The USO Tribute Show, a collaborative endeavor of John Benning DAR and the Colquitt County Arts Center, received First Place in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution's commemoration of the Vietnam War. Chapter members who assisted with the program included Beth Rogers, Roberta Moak, Mickie Hancock, Charlotte Dempsey, Jenni Carter, Suzanne Leimer, Linda Jackson, Susan Turner, Jean Gay, Nancy Coleman, Larue Norris and Janice Barry, among others.