MOULTRIE, Ga. — It was an evening to remember! The stage was filled with outstanding local talent depicting entertainers from the 1960s and ’70s performing songs from that period in the style of a Vietnam War USO Show. It was a tribute to Vietnam veterans, a “welcome home” they didn’t receive when they returned home from Vietnam 50 years ago. And by all measures, it was a success.
John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colquitt County Arts Center collaborated for the event in August 2019 as a part of the United States Congress’s 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War. The event received national recognition from the National Society DAR at the society’s virtual 129th Continental Congress held recently in Washington, D.C. The event was selected by the NSDAR as the Best State Event having also been recognized by the Georgia State Society.
“We were very honored to have received this prestigious recognition,” said Nancy Coleman, event co-chair, “but the greatest reward was the response from the Vietnam veterans.
“We wanted to thank Vietnam veterans and their families for their service, their sacrifice and their valor,” she said. “I think the veterans appreciated this tribute.”
According to Jean Gay, who also co-chaired the event, part of the success of the event was the participation from the community as performers and as sponsors. Two of the three performances were sell-outs.
“Because of the generosity of the community, we were able to allow all veterans, not just Vietnam veterans, to attend the show at no charge,” Gay said. “Nearly a year later, the community is still talking about the show, asking for another performance. “
The USO Show was one of the events DAR sponsored as a part of the 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War. The chapter also sponsored a Quilts of Valor presentation and show. Twenty veterans, 15 of whom were Vietnam veterans, were presented quilts in a ceremony at the Colquitt County Arts Center in October.
John Benning Chapter was honored on the state level as First Place in Commemorative Events as well as First Place in Historic Preservation, and for third place for Service to Veterans. The chapter was named to the State Honor Roll and received Chapter Achievement Award at the highest level.
DAR is a volunteer women’s service organization that honors and preserves the legacy of our patriot ancestors by promoting education, history and patriotism. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR members are willing to assist those interested with the genealogy needed to document lineage. For information on how to become a member of DAR, send an email to moultriedar@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.