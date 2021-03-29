MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Daughters of the American Revolution presented Vietnam veterans and the replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at their Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony at the Colquitt County Courthouse on Monday.
Attendees were welcomed by DAR Regent Jean Gay.
“We are humbled to honor those who have served in any branch of the military during the Vietnam War,” said Gay in her opening remarks. “We honor them now as most were not honored years ago when they returned home.”
After Gay’s welcome, former Marine Sgt. Hugh B. Ward gave a prayer. He asked God to watch over those currently in the military, those who have served and all those who were in attendance. The Colquitt County High School JROTC presented the colors as Wes Lewis sang the national anthem.
Gay then introduced DAR Commemorative Events Chair Nancy Coleman to the stage. Coleman gave a brief history of the beginnings and end of the Vietnam War and reminded that any person who served between November 1955 and May 1975 is to be honored.
“No distinction is made between veterans who served in country, in theater or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War Period. All were called to serve and none had a choice of where they would serve,” said Coleman during the speech.
Coleman then began the recognition of 14 Vietnam era veterans and presented them with a lapel pin, certificate and a “Vietnam Veteran: I served” car decal. The pins had the 50th commemoration logo on the front and on the back read, “A grateful nation thanks and honors you.”
The certificate read, “The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, John Benning Chapter, joins a grateful nation to honor these veterans in recognition of Value, Service and Sacrifice during the Vietnam War.”
Those honored were:
- Retired Sgt. Lavon Ackley, served in the U. S. Air Force from 1974 to 1995. Current Patriot Guard member.
- Robert Ballard, served in the U. S. Army from 1966 to 1988. Current Patriot Guard member.
- Aaron Jackson “Jack” Bridwell, served in the U. S. Navy 1964 to 1966.
- Robert M. Carlton, Jr., served in the U. S. Air Force from 1963 to 1969.
- John Marshall Harper, served in the U. S. Army Reserve from 1968 to 1974. Current Patriot Guard member.
- Fred Harrell, served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1971.
- Frank S. “Buck” Heard, served in the U. S. Army Reserve from 1971 to 1977.
- Paul B. Keith, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1972 to 1992.
- James G. Loy, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967.
- Retired Lt. Col. Gary M. Luff, served in the U. S. Army.
- Tom “Sonny” Luke, served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975. Current Georgia Ride Captain for the Patriot Guard.
- Robert McCoy, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971 to 1978.
- Retired Maj. Eugene McKinney, served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1964
- Retired Lt. Col. Paul Nagy, served in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1974 to 1996. Current JROTC instructor at Colquitt County High School.
- Jimmy Edward Owens, served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967.
- Jim Soos, served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1970.
- Debra Rabjohn Stone, served in the Women’s Army Corps from 1973 to 1975.
- Ross Thomas, served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970.
After they were honored, Coleman led the crowd in an 18-second pause of silence in commemoration of those “who gave their last full measure of devotion in service to their country.”
Following the recognition of the Vietnam veterans, Gay presented the DAR Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award to Maury Jackson.
“His work with veterans is something we should all aspire to. His work has been tireless and he affects almost every veteran in this community,” stated Gay.
Gay then introduced the plans for the “Path of Valor” brick commemoration program in conjunction with Downtown Moultrie. Veterans or their families can purchase a commemorative brick that will be placed around the courthouse square leading up to the Veterans Memorial.
You can purchase a brick at the Downtown Moultrie Office on the square in the old Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College building. Mayor William McIntosh and Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Denver Braswell gave the closing remarks for the Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony.
“This is a tribute of the work and dedication that these veterans and the DAR have put forth in the past, present and future. I want to thank you all for coming out today and I want to thank all of those we have honored today for their service,” McIntosh said.
Coleman then retook the stage to officially open the replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Patriot Guard along with the Georgia State Patrol had escorted the replica from Tifton to Moultrie the previous day and presented the flag line Monday in honor of all fallen soldiers, according to Luke.
Traditionally, a military wreath ceremony is conducted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier every year. For today’s ceremonies and in honor of those who gave their life in the line of duty, wreaths were presented to the tomb’s replica by members of the community.
Presenters included: John Benning Chapter DAR, City of Moultrie, Colquitt County Board of Commissioners, Gen. James Jackson Chapter DAR, Levi Sapp Chapter DAR, Joel Early Chapter SAR, Thigpen Trail Society C.A.R., American Legion Post 324, Colonial Dames of America and the Moultrie Federated Guild.
After the presentations of the wreaths, World War II veteran Johnnie Shiver performed “Taps” on his bugle to close the ceremonies. The Tomb of the Unknown was on display until 6 p.m. Monday.
