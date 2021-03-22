VALDOSTA, Ga. — Zack Mannino, left, receives a donation from Dr. Andrew Woods for the Moody Air Force Base Civil Engineer Recreation Program’s annual Golf Tournament. Not shown are Dr. Erin Dodson and Dr. Nicholas Dodson, Woods’ colleagues at Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC in Valdosta.
The tournament, set for May 7 at the Francis Lake Golf Course, is designed to support the morale of the members and their families assigned to the civil engineer squadron and support deployed members’ families with dinners, child care and small gifts. Funds raised will also help other squadron events throughout the year.
