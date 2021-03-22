MOULTRIE, Ga. — Pallavi Luthra, DO, FACC, will be joining the medical staff of Cardiovascular Consultants of South Georgia (CCSG) beginning April 1.
Dr. Luthra has been practicing cardiology in Moultrie for the last two years and has already established herself as a vital member of the medical staff at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, according to a press release from Cardiovascular Consultants.
Over the last 30 years the doctors at CCSG have built one of the biggest and most well respected cardiac and vascular programs in the region, the release said. This has been accomplished in partnership with Archbold Memorial Hospital of Thomasville and now more recently the providers at Colquitt Regional.
The addition of Luthra is part of CCSG’s plans to extend its reach to more patients in the Moultrie area and beyond who seek advanced cardiovascular care, the release said. The added support from CCSG will result in access to cutting-edge care, timely consultations and improved scheduling for her patients.
“I have been interested in growing my practice in Moultrie to better meet the needs of our community. Joining with the established and dynamic physicians of CCSG will give us the expertise and staff to make a bigger impact,” Luthra said. “Colquitt County and Southwest Georgia in general suffer from high rates of cardiac and vascular disease and our ability to treat and prevent these diseases must keep pace. I want all my existing patients to know that their care is the driving force for us to pursue this partnership.”
Luthra adds that this exciting new phase in her career would not be possible without the support of her previous employer, Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
“Dr. Luthra is an exceptional cardiologist and we are excited that she will continue to provide care at Cardiovascular Consultants of South Georgia’s Moultrie location,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “Dr. Luthra’s experience at the Hufstetler Heart Center and her familiarity with the providers at Cardiovascular Consultants of South Georgia will ensure a seamless transition for her patients. Expanding this partnership will allow us to continue improving access to specialized cardiology services for individuals throughout Southwest Georgia.”
Dr. Clay Sizemore, interventional cardiologist at CCSG, echoed the above sentiments, “We are ecstatic about partnering with Dr. Luthra as she brings so many intangibles to our group. She brings a critical female perspective that will help us more effectively combat the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the women of South Georgia. Most importantly Dr. Luthra brings an energetic, caring and patient-centric approach that fits our culture so well.”
Luthra will continue to serve existing and future patients at her current practice located at 1 Sweet Bay Court in Moultrie, Georgia. The main phone number will also remain unchanged (229-890-5305). She and her entire team including Ben McLeod, NP, will be joining the CCSG family.
“I look forward to the opportunity to change my community for the better by increasing awareness and access to cardiovascular care,” Luthra said.
