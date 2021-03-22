MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt EMC is offering a unique experience for three students who are leaders in their high schools, communities, places of worship, or academic and community organizations. The co-op is also searching for high schoolers who enjoy spending time planning projects, giving time to help others and meeting other teens throughout Georgia. Know anyone who fits the bill? If so, then check out Georgia’s Electric Cooperative Youth Tour (YTGA) – a virtual leadership experience!
For more than 50 years, electric cooperatives across the state have recognized outstanding high schoolers by providing a valuable leadership experience for exceptional teens, Colquitt EMC said in a press release.
“Usually that means selecting students for the Washington Youth Tour which involves a trip to the nation’s capital,” the release said. “In 2021, due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the decision was made to offer a virtual Youth Tour in June which is already shaping up to be an awesome experience.”
Plans are in the works for a three-day dynamic interactive experience that will focus each morning on different aspects of leadership — Leadership and Me, Leadership and My Community, Leadership and My Nation — and will include personality profiles, small group breakouts, photo contests, trivia challenges and more.
Networking is a big part of the Youth Tour as teen-delegates connect with like-minded high-achieving teens. Through YTGA 2021 students can get to know their peers across the state through mentor groups, regional and college-specific breakouts and off-line chats.
Delegates can collaborate in a small group challenge for a chance to win one of several $5,000 college scholarships. And everyone who participates is also eligible to apply for an annual $10,000 national college scholarship available only to YT alumni.
In addition to representing Colquitt EMC on the YTGA virtual tour, delegates will receive a $1,000 college scholarship from Colquitt EMC.
“Learning about one’s self and others and honing one’s leadership skills is always a key element of the program,” the local electricity co-op said. “This year on YTGA day one — Leadership and Me — participants will learn how to be a better interviewer and storyteller from YT alumni involved in broadcasting and get a better grasp on personality types and techniques to build one’s leadership potential.”
On day two — Leadership and My Community — professionals in education and community development will share their knowledge to raise awareness about organizations involved in efforts to better our state and home towns and offer tips on how to decide what college is the best fit. Youth Tour alumni already in college will join in to answer questions.
One of the highlights of the Youth Tour each year is a meeting with Georgia’s U.S. representatives and senators at the U.S. Capitol on “Hill Day.” YTGA2021 will offer the same opportunity on day three — Leadership and My Nation — by inviting all of Georgia’s members of Congress to be part of a virtual town hall to hear from legislators and ask questions live on line. Youth Tour alumni who have interned in D.C. or work in a members’ office will give advice on how to work on Capitol Hill.
The deadline to apply is April 1, 2021. Applications are available at colquittemc.com.
