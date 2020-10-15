MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie man under indictment in a July incident now faces more charges, barely two days after being released from jail on a $50,000 bond.
Rodney Shane Fulgham, 36, was originally charged July 22, 2019, with two counts of criminal attempt, two counts of entering an automobile with intent to commit a crime, and one count each of possession of arms by a convicted felon/probationer, burglary and theft by taking for an incident in the 800 block of Mike Horne Road. Detectives at the time told The Observer that Fulgham blamed the episode on methamphetamine and told them he couldn’t remember any of it.
A Colquitt County Grand Jury indicted him in December.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ronald Jordan told The Moultrie Observer Thursday that the Colquitt County Superior Court issued a $50,000 bond for Fulgham on Tuesday.
About 2 p.m. following day, a woman on Indian Lake Drive told Deputy Clay Tillman that Fulgham took a white van owned by her father that was in her yard.
The woman said she and Fulgham argued inside her residence, then he took the van keys from her, went outside and entered the van. She said her hand was on the van’s door handle when Fulgham sped away, causing her to fall over and get sideswiped by the vehicle.
Jordan said the woman was injured but not taken to the hospital.
Roughly an hour and a half later, the woman’s sister reported another encounter with the van, in which her companion was also struck.
The sister told Moultrie police that she was walking with a man on First Avenue Southeast when they saw the van pull into the driveway of The BBQ Pit. She said there were two people in the van, and when the van stopped she informed them she knew the van was stolen. The passenger in the van exited, saying he didn’t know it was stolen and wanted no part of it, the sister told police.
The complainant identified the driver as Fulgham and said he began pulling out of the driveway fast. The open driver’s door hit the man in the arm/shoulder area.
On Thursday morning, Fulgham was pulled over by Calhoun County Sheriff’s authorities. According to Jordan, Colquitt County has secured warrants on him for aggravated assault and theft by taking motor vehicle. The detective said the District Attorney’s office has been contacted about revoking the $50,000 bond.
