MOULTRIE, Ga. – Before the sun rose on Thanksgiving Day, a Lake Park man lost his life after running off the road on Highway 133 while heading north.
According to the Georgia State Patrol report, which as released on Thursday, the crash is estimated to have happened at 1:29 a.m. Richard O’Neal Elmore, 60, was attempting to negotiate a curve at Mile Marker 24 when he lost control and went off the roadway into a ditch going more than 369 feet before striking a culvert. The vehicle, a Honda Accord EX-L, reportedly went airborne and overturned several times going almost 146 feet before coming to a rest on its top, the GSP said.
Elmore was not ejected from the vehicle, according to the report.
