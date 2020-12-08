MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Southwest Georgia dentist was recently recognized by a dental magazine among the profession’s “Women Who Inspire.”
Kajuana Farrey Sutton, who is based in Albany but also operates a practice in Moultrie, was among 12 women recognized in Incisal Edge.
Six of the women were honored with the Eighth Annual Lucy Hobbs Awards, named for the first American woman to receive a dental degree. The magazine describes the awards as “paying tribute to six top women helping to drive dentistry in 2021.”
Farrey Sutton is among the second group of six dentists, “Women Who Inspire.”
In its introduction to the section, the magazine wrote: “The Lucy Hobbs Awards themselves are limited to a half-dozen worthies each year, but the number of women in dentistry who are driving change through their professional expertise, medical advances and concern for the less fortunate are uncountable. Here are six additional notables whose efforts are making our profession — indeed our world — a better place for all.”
Farrey Sutton, a 2009 graduate of the Medical College of Georgia’s School of Dentistry, was the first African American female dentist in the country to cofound a dental community health center when she opened the West Albany Dental and Medical Center after her graduation.
“I designed the center, oversaw construction, put together an office plan and wrote the dental directory,” Farrey Sutton told Incisal Edge.
She now operates two other offices, one of them at 513 S. Main St. in Moultrie, and together they treat some 14,000 patients, the magazine said.
Farrey Sutton, 37, was a member of Incisal Edge’s 40 Under 40 last year.
“When I was a 40 Under 40, I was just opening my dental-assistant school,” she said of the Georgia Dental Education Institute. “With Covid putting so many out of work, people are looking for career changes.”
You can reach her office at (229) 890-3908.
