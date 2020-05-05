NORMAN PARK – As it approaches two months since a worldwide shutdown of most live competitive sporting events began, it looks as if the concept of winning and losing is returning to Colquitt County.
It’s a tentative plan (which means it is subject to change at any moment), but after cancelling three straight programs in March and April Needmore Speedway off John Vickers Road in Norman Park will hold a full auto racing card Saturday. The featured race is Southern Class Late Models with $2,000 to win, and other classes racing include 602 Sportsman, Crate Racin USA Street Stocks, Super Street and Enduro.
For those who have attended a Needmore racing program before, don’t expect a familiar setup. Much like with the reopening of businesses such as restaurant dining rooms, this is happening with certain provisions as outlined by health standards to combat the potential spread of COVID-19. It is because of the pandemic caused by this virus that sporting events of all kinds everywhere were either postponed or cancelled.
The major advantages for Needmore, according to Mandy Walker, who runs the track along with husband Kelly, is its acreage and that it’s an outdoor facility. The track itself hasn’t been dormant since the middle of March as several racers rented it for practice runs. That brought in much needed revenue at a time when the Walkers weren’t counting gate receipts.
“We got clearance from (the Colquitt County Sheriff’s) department to go ahead with it,” said Mandy Walker. “Because we are an outside venue that has plenty of room for people to social distance. Our stands will hold 1,800 people. Normally our crowd ranges from 400 to 500 in the stands, so that leaves enough room for everyone to distance.”
Because of the anticipated crowd, Walker said there won’t be a limit on the number of spectators allowed.
“In the pit area, it is extremely large,” she said. “We have asked everyone be considerate of their neighbor.”
For the racers, registration will begin early with a maximum of three allowed in the building at a time. The pre-race driver’s meeting is usually one big gathering of all participants, but Walker said there will instead be separate meetings per class to allow for distancing.
Walker is expecting a large number of racers this weekend. She said nobody is expressing any reservations about coming out there in the current conditions.
“We’ve had (private) practices out there,” said Walker. “Several people have rented the track over the last two weekends and paid for private practices. That has been a large number. We feel it will be a pretty decent turnout as far as cars go.
“We are skeptical on the number of fans who will actually be there. We are giving them the option to come sit in the grandstands if they choose.
“I think everybody is pretty much to the point they are ready to get back to some type of normalcy. They are ready to get back on the track.
“The weather’s supposed to be nice and sunny. You have definite positives in being able to have it outside.”
The 2019 season at Needmore was a good one with Walker thankful there weren’t any weather issues except for two days at the end of the schedule in November. That’s when they stage an Early Bird program over three days, and she said last year it rained on two of them.
So far in the 2020 season, only one program took place at Needmore, the Frostbite on Feb. 29 with a Southern Clash Late Model won by Will Herrington, 602 Sportsman won by Colby Boyett, Super Street won by Scott Crews, Street Stock won by Ronnie Newsome and Enduro won by Grayson Ott.
Walker said they had a good crowd turnout that day, but of course afterwards everything went “haywire.”
“We pay a rental on that track every year,” she said. “(The cancellations have) definitely taken a financial toll on us, so renting the track for private practices has helped offset some of those costs.”
And Needmore doesn’t have the luxury of a television contract like NASCAR, and NASCAR announced plans to stage races again beginning in May without spectators.
“That has been a question asked by several people, not necessarily racers, if we ever thought about running with no fans,” said Walker. “Yes, you can do that. The financial aspect of it is the more fans you have, the more people you have eating at your concession stand … the more revenue you are able to generate than just your drivers. Some of your bigger dirt late model shows like Lucas Oil do (have TV deals) and are able to (run without fans). Your local dirt track is not.”
The Needmore concession stand is also undergoing some adjustments, including a plexiglass barrier between the register and the customers. Again, Walker said there will be a limited number allowed inside at a time, which could make for longer waits. She is asking for patience.
“We are all in this together trying to work through it the best we know how,” she said.
After this weekend, next on the Needmore schedule is the Gene Maine Memorial on May 23. Gene Maine is a racer who recently passed away. The featured race is Super Late Models with $4,000 to the winner, and Skeeter and vintage cars are also set to appear.
Walker said there is another memorial – a second annual one – for Morgan Sheffield slated for August. Walker said that should be one of the more larger attended programs, so she is hoping to see how things go this weekend and beyond to help them prepare for the bigger card.
“It is starting over with so many demands and stipulations. It’s hard,” she said. “I finally got up all my sanitizing stations and dispensers. Everything’s out of stock, but I finally got it so we can put all that in place in areas we didn’t already have it.”
Grandstand tickets are $10. Pit passes are $30. Children age 12 and under are admitted free. The gates open at 2 p.m. Saturday and hot laps start at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.