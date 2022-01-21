MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Partnership for Success club recently started a coffee service for the teachers, administration and staff at Colquitt County High School.
Appropriate for the school and mascot, the name of the cart is Packer Perk.
PFS is a club that matches students with special needs with regular education students. It provides an opportunity for all students to be a part of the school community. The students work together on various projects, such as a float for the Christmas parade and other school activities.
Under the direction of Crystal Bell, the service sends out a form to everyone and asks if they would like coffee. On Fridays, the students bring the cart around, serve coffee and collect the money.
“Our students look forward to working on our coffee cart each week,” Bell said. “They are learning many important skills to help prepare them for work after graduation. The staff at CCHS has been very supportive of our service. It's wonderful to see the smiles on everyone's faces as we deliver our coffee each week.”
Students serve on a rotating basis, so every student has a chance to work and practice.
