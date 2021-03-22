MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the local chapter of Patriot Guard Riders will escort the half-scale replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Moultrie on Sunday, March 28.
The replica, escorted by the motorcycle riders, is scheduled to arrive at the Courthouse Square around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the John Benning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, one of three sponsors of the display of the Tomb on Monday.
“The general public is invited to line the Courthouse Square to welcome the replica of America’s most sacred ground to Moultrie,” the press release said.
The replica will be on display beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, with the opening ceremony. It is being brought to Moultrie by the DAR chapter as a tribute to Vietnam veterans on Vietnam Veterans Day. The ceremony will feature the Colquitt County High School JROTC Color Guard, the national anthem, the presentation of wreaths, and Taps.
Vietnam veterans will be honored with a commemorative lapel pin as part of the 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War. Any Vietnam era veteran who has not previously received a commemorative pin and certificate should contact the DAR at moultriedar@gmail.comby March 24.
The display of the replica, co-sponsored by the City of Moultrie and the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners, will be open to the public until 6 p.m. Monday. Any organization wishing to lay a wreath during the ceremony should contact John Benning DAR at moultriedar@gmail.com.
Monday’s ceremony will also include dedication of a Path of Valor, on which the names of local servicemen and -women are engraved in brick pavers near the Veterans Memorial on the Courthouse Square.
In addition to events on Monday, the DAR will plant a Liberty Tree at 4 p.m. Friday at Main Street Park.
November 11, 2021 marks the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. In advance of the exhibit, DAR suggests reading about America’s most sacred ground by visiting the monument’s website at www.arlingtoncemetery.mil and clicking on “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” The traveling replica is a project of the Exchange Club of Rome, Ga.
