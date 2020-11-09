MOULTRIE, Ga. – Don’t put the pen away just yet when marking down reminders to vote again for a 2020 election.
In addition to a federal runoff for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats that won’t take place until Jan. 5, the state may have a separate runoff that will go by different rules.
Results remain unofficial as of late Monday morning, but unless the vote count changes, neither candidate in the District 4 race for Georgia Public Service Commission received a majority vote. If that holds, incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald will face Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman in a runoff Dec. 1.
The Georgia Public Service Commission’s main function is to set regulations for three utilities: electricity, natural gas and telecommunications. The commission does not establish the rates of municipally-owned electric and gas utilities or electric membership corporations (EMCs). However, these providers must go before the commission over financing and territorial disputes. Georgia has three types of electric suppliers: EMCs, municipalities and investor-owned power companies. Services that are not under the PSC jurisdiction include cable television, water, sewer, cell phones, propane gas and butane gas.
Five commissioners hold six-year terms on the PSC. Only two were up for election this year: District 4 and District 1, where incumbent Republican Jason Shaw narrowly avoided a runoff himself. Shaw, a former state representative from Lakeland, received 50.12% of the vote to Democrat Robert Bryant’s 46.21%.
Libertarian candidates in each PSC race received a little over 3% of the vote.
Twin runoffs for the Senate
Again, based on unofficial results, both of Georgia’s U.S. Senators will face runoffs on Jan. 5.
Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue received 49.74% of the votes while Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff received 47.94%, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Libertarian Shane Hazel received 2.32%.
In the other Senate race, 20 candidates were on the ballot to finish the term of U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned effective Dec. 31, 2019. The top two vote-getters — Democrat Raphael Warnock with 32.90% of the vote and Republican Kelly Loeffler with 25.91% — will face off Jan. 5. Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to hold the seat until the special election.
Before the runoffs can happen
Speaking Monday with The Moultrie Observer, Colquitt County Probate Judge and Elections Superintendent Wes Lewis said everything is “technically unofficial.” The numbers as they appear now would have to hold, and Lewis said there’s the canvassing and certification process to make sure all ballots were counted. He said Colquitt County voting officials counted four military ballots Monday morning and 13 provisionals on Friday, Nov. 6. The final reporting date is Friday, Nov. 13, but Lewis said the Secretary of State’s office is encouraging local officials to turn numbers in quickly because of the possible runoffs.
And then there is the recount Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced at the end of Election Day week. Lewis explained if a certain margin of error exists, any campaign is entitled to ask for a recount. It may not be done for every race held in Georgia, but the one Lewis said is most likely to occur involves the electoral votes for President of the United States.
A major recount occurred in 2000 in Florida between then-presidential candidates George W. Bush and Al Gore, but the recount did not include every other election held that day in Florida.
“The eyes of the nation are going to be on Georgia,” said Lewis. “Control of the (U.S.) Senate may be decided by Georgia voters. I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this.”
Projections at the start of the week showed that Democrats and Republicans hold 48 Senate seats each. With Democratic candidate Joe Biden expected to win the presidency, only 50 Senate seats would be required for a Democratic majority as his vice president, Kamala Harris, would cast any tie-breaking vote.
'A tight schedule'
As far as what Colquitt County voters need to know with two runoff dates facing them, some dates are set while others are not. Having a runoff on Dec. 1 is “pushing it,” Lewis said, while Jan. 5 gives them plenty of time. There’s the factor of federal holidays in November, December and January when county offices are closed. That includes the courthouse annex where early in-person voting takes place.
“We have to certify the (General Election) results, then test the equipment,” said Lewis. “It’s like our work is just getting started. (Our election workers) did a fantastic job. I hope we can get them back.
“For a runoff, maybe you don’t prepare as much as a staff, but you still open all the precincts (19 in Colquitt County) with a minimal amount of equipment. There are no write-ins, so it’s usually done quickly.”
Early in-person voting for the Jan. 5 runoff will begin Dec. 14. It is not yet set when that voting will end. Lewis said his best guess was Dec. 31 for the final day, and he doesn’t expect voting on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
The registrar can begin mailing absentee ballots that are requested for the federal runoff on Nov. 18. However, because of the certification and recounts, ballots may not be ready by that date, Lewis said.
As for the Dec. 1 runoff, neither ballots nor early voting dates nor absentee deadlines were set as of Monday. The Thanksgiving holiday is also expected to factor in with county offices generally closed the Thursday and Friday of that week, Nov. 26-27 this year. Dec. 1 is the following Tuesday.
“We will do the best we can to get the information out as soon as possible,” said Lewis. “It’s a tight schedule.”
Registration
One other significant difference between the state and federal runoffs is voter registration. While Oct. 5 was the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election, the deadline to register for the federal runoff is Dec. 7. Only those who were registered by Oct. 5 can vote in the PSC runoff.
Lewis had other commendations on how things proceeded locally in this election considering the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners stepped up in its part. He believes everyone had a fair opportunity to vote, and it was a big sacrifice in time for election officials all over the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.