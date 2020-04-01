MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Courthouse and Annex have extended their restricted hours, Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon said Wednesday.
When the shorter time of public access was announced March 18, it was expected to end Tuesday, March 31. The restriction was enacted to reduce public interaction at the buildings in light of the coronavirus pandemic. With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the county has extended the restrictions.
“We’re tweaking the situation based on the actual conditions of people coming into the building,” Cannon said. “We started with 10 people at a time, and based on feedback from the offices, they said they could go with 15 people in the building. We might move to 20, but I think 15 is going to be the sweet spot.
“We’re also looking at possibly going to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. so that people can come during their lunch breaks to make it easier for the citizens,” he said. “We also encourage them to conduct their business online. We’re also screening people as they come in.”
On Monday, the Tax Commissioner’s Office reopened officially, but will still follow the guidelines of government buildings in the county set by the Board of Commissioners.
“The Tax Commissioner’s Office is open 8 to 5 as of Monday. It’s open 1 to 5 for the public. If someone had a question, they could call the office at 8:01 a.m. and get an answer because the staff will be there, but they can’t visit the office until 1,” said Cannon.
“Sometimes there is a wait to be seen,” he said. “We have a lot of walkups. If you come after 2 or later in the afternoon, then there’s not a wait. If you come later in the afternoon, there’s hardly any wait. Call the office if there’s an issue. They can call me or Cindy Harvin at the Tax Commissioner’s Office.
“Yes, there’s going to be a wait if you show up right at 1 o’clock because everyone has been waiting for 1 o’clock. But if you come a little later in the afternoon, there’s no wait,” he said.
Cannon can be reached at: (229) 616-7404 and Cindy Harvin can be reached at 229-616-7410.
