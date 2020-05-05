MOULTRIE – Former Valdosta High head football coach Alan Rodemaker is the new Packers co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
Head coach Justin Rogers confirmed the hiring, which he said was approved by the Colquitt Board of Education.
“He’s a great human being and great asset,” said Rogers, who will have returning assistant Chad Nighbert as co-coordinator and inside linebackers coach for 2020. He said Rodemaker will make the defensive calls.
“He brings a lot of experience and knowledge,” said Rogers. “And he’s done it at the highest level. He’ll help the defense out tremendously.”
Rodemaker, who won a state championship at VHS in 2016, was dismissed by the city’s school board in a 5-4 vote earlier this year. Rodemaker, also a head coach at Peach County High (1999-2000), was hired at Valdosta prior to the 2010 season by former head coach Rance Gillespe.
Mo Dixon – entering his fourth season on the CCHS staff – will be the Packer outside linebackers coach.
Rogers said now that the pieces are in place, the next step is to able to actually coach, something they haven’t been able to do since schools closed mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
