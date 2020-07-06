MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Downtown Moultrie’s second Second Saturday is expected to roll out this weekend. It’ll be a soft opening for the city since it hasn’t had any such events since March.
The live performance will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the amphitheater on the Courthouse Square.
Residents should still expect fun, music and drinks -- if you’re old enough -- but should expect some changes too. Amy Johnson, director of downtown economic development and public relations, said the focus is keeping people safe while having fun.
Americans have learned a new way of socializing and going to events that will stick for a long time, she said, so the next event must abide by that.
“For our next Second Saturday, we will have sanitation stations set up on the square, masks available for those that don’t have one that would like one, and signage set up reminding people of the three Ws,” Johnson said.
Wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask, she said.
Bringing your own chairs is also recommended as Johnson was advised that this will help families stay among themselves and away from others. There will be some amphitheater seating still available, however.
Second Saturday is coming back after the previous three were cancelled, so the city isn’t trying to take any risks here.
However, with church services, sporting events, funerals and work all coming back, the city wanted to come back too. It was only after consulting with health officials, though, Johnson said.
“We’re doing our part, but it’s also up to the spectators to do their part as well,” Johnson said. “You can still be friendly, but do it from a distance and do it safely. You can still listen to music safely.”
She believes people will follow the rules of social distancing, as well as those of sanitizing, without issue.
This event will feature Tallahassee Nights Live, a touring live music featuring genres like “Jazz, R & B, Soul, Pop, Latin, Country, Rock, HipHop, Dance, Expressed Spoken Word (Poetry) and Hilarious Comedy.”
“[They’re] a very lively group and they’re going to entertain us,” Johnson said. “We need some entertaining now and we’re excited to bring this group to us.”
Johnson said they don’t know what kind of turnout will happen come July 11, but they’re making sure things won’t get too packed because of COVID-19 guidelines.
“We’re not trying to have the biggest event ever because we understand that people are still anxious, not wanting to get out,” she said. “We’re just trying to have a soft restart to Second Saturdays and provide some entertainment while being safe.”
